Episode 3: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Preview

The Wildcats got left with a bad taste in their mouths from 2020's matchup against Sparty...

Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Sport Illustrated's Michigan State Publisher, Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) to preview the season opener on September 3rd, between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans.

Can the 'Cats avenge their stunning lost against the Spartans from last season? What are Michigan State's strength and weaknesses? MSU had a down season last year but a lot of that could be due to the shortened offseason, is this year considered a true year 1 for Mel Tucker? What have been your first impressions of Anthony Russo so far? MSU made the switch to a 4-2-5 defense last year under Tucker, wow with a full offseason who are some players fans should look for on Friday? Game predictions to close.

You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.

For more, visit www.SI.com/college/northwestern and follow us on social media @SIWildcatsDaily.