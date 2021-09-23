September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Episode 5: Taking Stock of Where Northwestern Stands and a Preview of Ohio

Where do the Wildcats stand heading into Week Four of the season against the Ohio Bobcats, who should start at quarterback, and how can the team turn their season around?
Author:
, and

Wildcats Daily's Lauren Withrow, Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down to discuss the state of Northwestern football and where they go from here after their 1-2 start to the season. They also preview the Wildcats upcoming matchup against the Bobcats.

How worried should Northwestern fans be about the 1-2 start? If all three quarterbacks are healthy, who is the best option to start at this point? What has been the most consistent/reliable thing about this Wildcat squad thus far? What has been their biggest strength? What will be the biggest challenge against Ohio? Who are some key players on Ohio to look out for? And finally, game predictions.

You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.

No image description

Episode 5: Northwestern Update and Ohio Preview
Play
Podcast

Episode 5: Taking Stock of Where Northwestern Stands and a Preview of Ohio

Where do the Wildcats stand heading into Week Four of the season against the Ohio Bobcats, who should start at quarterback, and how can the team turn their season around?

USATSI_16565300
Play
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 4

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Untitled design (5)
Play
Football

Week 4 Depth Chart: Northwestern's Starting Quarterback Remains a Mystery

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants his quarterbacks to step up.

For more, visit www.SI.com/college/northwestern and follow us on social media @SIWildcatsDaily.

Episode 5: Northwestern Update and Ohio Preview
Podcast

Episode 5: Taking Stock of Where Northwestern Stands and a Preview of Ohio

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 4

Untitled design (5)
Football

Week 4 Depth Chart: Northwestern's Starting Quarterback Remains a Mystery

16795119-850x560
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 4 of College Football

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten

USATSI_16781496
Football

Top 5 Takeaways From Northwestern's Week 3 Loss to Duke

USATSI_16780383
Football

Around the Big Ten: Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State Game Recap

USATSI_16781729
Football

Northwestern at Duke: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game