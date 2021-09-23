Episode 5: Taking Stock of Where Northwestern Stands and a Preview of Ohio

Where do the Wildcats stand heading into Week Four of the season against the Ohio Bobcats, who should start at quarterback, and how can the team turn their season around?

Wildcats Daily's Lauren Withrow, Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down to discuss the state of Northwestern football and where they go from here after their 1-2 start to the season. They also preview the Wildcats upcoming matchup against the Bobcats.

How worried should Northwestern fans be about the 1-2 start? If all three quarterbacks are healthy, who is the best option to start at this point? What has been the most consistent/reliable thing about this Wildcat squad thus far? What has been their biggest strength? What will be the biggest challenge against Ohio? Who are some key players on Ohio to look out for? And finally, game predictions.

You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.

