Two Former Wildcats at Forefront of Cleveland Browns' Defense

Linebacker Anthony Walker and cornerback Greg Newsome II are listed as starters on the Browns' first team defense.

When the Cleveland Browns travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their opener this Sunday, there will be a couple of familiar faces that Wildcat fans will recognize. The Browns released their depth chart for Sunday, and Anthony Walker (2014-2016) is listed as the starting MIKE linebacker, while Greg Newsome II (2018-2020) is listed as one of the two starting cornerbacks.

Walker, Newsome II and the rest of the Browns' defense will have their hands full going up against star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' electrifying offense. The Chiefs had the sixth highest scoring offense in the league last year, averaging 29.6 points per game. Meanwhile the Browns had the 21st scoring defense in the league, surrendering 26.2 points per content.

Not to mention this will be rookie Newsome II's first ever start in the NFL. Welcome to the big leagues Greg, now go line up against Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman. Oh yeah, and don't forget about that #15 guy behind center.

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs 3:25 (Central Time)

