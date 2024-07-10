OSU Basketball: Oklahoma State to Play in 2024 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma State revealed that it will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in Charleston, SC.
The event will take place from Nov. 21-24 and will feature an eight-team field consisting of Drake, Florida Atlantic, Miami, Nevada, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, Virginia Commonwealth and OSU.
Of the aforementioned programs, the Bulldogs, Owls and Wolfpack made the NCAA Tournament in 2024 with the Hurricanes reaching the Elite 8 in 2022 and 2023. The Pirates narrowly missed March Madness last season, but won the NIT after being competitive in the Big East all season.
Half of the programs set to compete in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic next season will be doing so with a first year head coach after the Pokes moved on from Mike Boynton and the Commodores parted way with former head coach Jerry Stackhouse.
Drake hired Ben McCollum after former head coach Darian DeVries left for West Virginia while FAU brought in John Jakus after Dusty May took the head coaching job at Michigan.
The field should be a good test for Lutz and company, with a good mix of solid programs who will challenge the Cowboys. If OSU can pull off a few wins in Charleston, it should be a good indicator that the Pokes will have a chance to be competitive in the new-look Big 12.
In 2023, Houston won the 15th Shriners Children's Charleston Classic en route to a dominant regular season that helped earn the Cougars a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
