OSU Basketball: Transfer Portal Wing Tyler Caron Commits to Oklahoma State

TP Commit: St. Mary’s transfer Tyler Caron has committed to Oklahoma State.



He averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 boards, and 1.2 assists in 89 games for the Rattlers over four seasons.



Caron started 88 games and scored 1,077 career points at St. Mary’s in one of the best D2 conferences… pic.twitter.com/Na8D7YauzS