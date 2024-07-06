OSU Basketball: Transfer Portal Wing Tyler Caron Commits to Oklahoma State
On Saturday, former St. Mary's (TX) standout Tyler Caron revealed that he will join Oklahoma State's basketball team after entering the transfer portal in March.
Caron spent five seasons at St. Mary's, a Division II school in San Antonio, TX, before entering the transfer portal following an outstanding year in 2023-24. As a redshirt senior, the Longview, TX, product averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range on just over five attempts per contest.
Caron scored a season-high 23 points against St. Edwards (TX) in late February, going 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. In 2022-23, Caron averaged 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, earning Third Team All-Lone Star Conference Honors.
Prior to his time with the Rattlers, Caron played at Spring Hill (TX) High School in Longview.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Caron's size and perimeter shooting prowess should help space the floor for the Cowboys offense. Additionally, the veteran wing player has made 88 starts in college and will provide valuable experience for Steve Lutz and company.
Caron is the second player to join the Pokes' roster since late June alongside Coffeyville Community College (KS) transfer CJ Smith. Playing in the Big 12, one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, adding Smith and Caron is huge for Lutz and company.
The two transfers give OSU even more depth and experience off the bench and, if nothing else, the two will be good practice players for the Cowboys.
