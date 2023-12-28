Leon Johnson III Sends Heartfelt Message to Oklahoma State Following Final Game

The breakout wide receiver burned his redshirt after the Cowboys were gutted of depth at the position.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys officially wrapped up their 2023 college football campaign. In their final game, the Cowboys defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 31-23 in a game that saw the Cowboys' receiving corps absolutely show out.

Rashod Owens dished out 164 yards on ten receptions while finding the end zone on two occasions, as Brennan Presley tied a program record with 16 receptions on his way to 152 receiving yards.

Lost in the great performances from those two players, though, is the story of how Leon Johnson III essentially turned the Cowboys season around for the better. He finished the Texas Bowl with 86 yards on four receptions.

Still, who knows what Oklahoma State's season would have looked like if Johnson hadn't stepped in against Cincinnati and strung together a 149 receiving yards performance on five catches. From there, the Cowboys, who were gutted in depth at the wide receiver position, found out quickly that Johnson was an absolute stud.

Despite playing in just half of the Cowboys' games on the season, Johnson finished with 33 receptions for 539 receiving yards and one touchdown. As a selfless, team player, Johnson decided to burn his redshirt to ensure the Cowboys were able to use his skills and talents to finish out an incredible season.

With that, Johnson is out of eligibility and his college football career is over. After the Texas Bowl, Johnson released a message to the Oklahoma State family.

"Just want to thank the Oklahoma State family for accepting me as one of their own and I’m extremely grateful for you guys giving me one of the best years of my life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey! LJIII signing off," Johnson wrote on social media.

If, by chance, an NFL team takes a shot on Johnson in the draft or as an undrafted free agent, they'll be blessed with an absolute stud. The Division III football transfer to Oklahoma State created one of the best stories in a season that saw just about anything happen that could have in Stillwater.

