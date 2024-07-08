Oklahoma State Adds Former Oklahoma Safety Reed DeQuasie to Football Roster
On Monday afternoon, Oklahoma State released its 2024 football roster, updated with transfers and true freshman.
One of the players listed in the Cowboys' defensive back room is former Oklahoma safety and Carl Albert (OK) standout Reed DeQuasie.
DeQuasie spent the 2023 season in Norman after joining the OU's team as a preferred walk-on. During his freshman year, the former Sooner played seven total snaps on defense, all coming against Arkansas State and Tulsa.
According to OU's website, DeQuasie also saw the field against West Virginia.
The Choctaw, OK, product received a 61.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts as a true freshman. DeQuasie's uncle, Brent DeQuasie, played football for the Sooners from 1991-1995 after graduating from Midwest City (OK) High School.
In mid-April, DeQuasie announced that he was entering the transfer portal after redshirting during his first college football season. The in-state product never announced his transfer destination publically, but apparently picked Oklahoma State, according to his spot on the school's most recent roster.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, DeQuasie offers good size and versatility to the Cowboys' safety group. In high school, the former Titans' standout played quarterback and linebacker, helping lead Carl Albert to a Class 5A state title as a senior in 2022.
DeQuasie is the second former OU player to transfer to OSU over the offseason, joining junior wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who is also from the OKC metro. According to the Pokes' Monday roster update, DeQuasie will wear 49 and Freeman will wear 17 in 2024.
