Ollie Gordon Tabbed Doak Walker Running Back of The Week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen a shift in momentum following their bye week. Things already seemed to have a different vibe during the loss against Iowa State, which, looking back, is a good loss, all things considered.

However, even more so after the bye week, Oklahoma State seems like a team to beat. They've got a fairly easy schedule the rest of the way out, and their two big challenges come this weekend against West Virginia and in the final bedlam against Oklahoma.

It'll be Ollie Gordon who helps the Cowboys compete in those games, as he's been incredible since securing a solid role in the offense. Oklahoma State has upset Kansas State and Kansas since their bye week, and Gordon has been a monster in each of those games.

Gordon's performance against Kansas has earned him a few honors this week, with the most recent being the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week. This comes as no surprise, as Gordon had 284 all-purpose yards, taking 29 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown, accompanying that with six receptions for 116 yards and a receiving touchdown.

After the incredible performance against Kansas, Oklahoma State fans were chanting Gordon's name.

"That was hard, I liked that," Gordon said after the game.

But the fans weren't the only ones to give Gordon great recognition. His teammate, Collin Oliver, is beginning the Heisman campaign for Gordon.

"Ollie Gordon for Heisman, I'll go there," Oliver said.

Again, this breakout is no surprise to people who follow the team. After the loss to South Alabama, fans were adamant about getting Gordon more touches and feeding him the ball. Alas, that's what head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn did. He's been a focal point of the offense ever since.

“With more carries, I feel like I can analyze the defense more while I’m on the field and see what they’re doing,” Gordon said. “So when we call a different play, then I can see how they’re playing it, then boom, just keep going off that.”

