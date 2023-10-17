Pro Pokes: How Did Former Cowboys Fare in Week 6 of NFL Action?

Here are the best-performing former Cowboys in the NFL during Week 6 of the season.

With another week of college football in the past, another week of the NFL has come through as well, and some former Oklahoma State Cowboys got another chance to shine on the big stage.

Across multiple games, and even traveling overseas, here is how some of the former Pokes played in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens: Heading overseas, Hill picked up eight carries for 35 yards, good for 4.4 yards per carry. It was just enough for the Ravens to take care of the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in an international matchup.

Hill continues to lobby for more touches, as his limited touches are productive and his ability to give Lamar Jackson a good check down option makes him that much more appealing.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: It's a weekly thing. Tyreek just puts up video game numbers. He's nearing the 1,000 receiving yard mark. It's just now about to be the Week 7 mark. Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Tyreek racked up 163 yards with six receptions and a touchdown.

What Tyreek does for the Dolphins offense is incredible. Weekly, he is in motion pre-snap and finds a way to get open nearly every big play and certainly when it's needed the most.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: Hubbard took on Tyreek and the Dolphins this week, which is a tall task for any offense to have to match up against. Still, Hubbard had a very solid game and continues to make his case for more and more touches in the Panthers' offense.

Hubbard finished the game with 19 carries, which he took for 88 yards and the opening touchdown of the game.

Given the limited opportunity Hubbard had when playing behind Christian McCaffrey to start his career, this opportunity is great for Hubbard to show what he can provide when given the proper amount of touches, and the former Cowboy has a huge opportunity this season.

Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.