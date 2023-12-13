Three-Star Offensive Lineman Flips Commitment from Oklahoma State to Arizona State

The Cowboys lose an offensive lineman in the 2024 class, bringing its total to three offensive lineman in the class

Oklahoma State lost one of its key commits to a Big 12 team on Tuesday.

The Cowboys lost three-star offensive lineman Semisi Tonga on Tuesday as he flipped his commitment from OSU to Arizona State.

Tonga was originally committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 15, but he has now switched two months later. The loss brings the total to three offensive linemen in the 2024 class for Oklahoma State.

Tonga is an offensive lineman from West High School in Salt Lake City, UT. According to 247Sports' Composite ranking, He is No. 1,191 in the 2024 class.

Oklahoma State still has another commitment from West High School. Nuku Mafi, who is a three-star offensive lineman, also committed to Oklahoma State on Oct. 15. Three-star offensive tackles Chauncey Johnson and Caleb Hackleman are still committed with the Cowboys for the 2024 class.

Tonga's departure brings OSU to No. 56 class in the country, including No. 9 in the Big 12. They're no four or five-stars in the class, but four-star safety Kobe Black could change that narrative on Wednesday when he announces his school of choice.

Oklahoma State shouldn't be too worried on the offensive line, for the Cowboys have at least five offensive linemen returning for the 2024 season.

Jake Springfield, Joe Michalski, Cole Birmingham, Dalton Cooper and Jason Brooks Jr. have all announced that they're returning next season. Preston Wilson is the lone man that hasn't made a decision.

With the early signing period on Dec. 20, Mike Gundy and his coaching staff are looking to rack up last-minute commitments, including Black's commitment.

But, the Cowboys are still bowling later this month.

Oklahoma State will take on Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.