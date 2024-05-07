OSU Wrestling Names Former Penn State Wrestler Head Coach
David Taylor, who was a two-time national champion, is now the seventh head coach in program history.
Oklahoma State Wrestling finally found its new coach.
Former Penn State star David Taylor takes over the reins of Cowboy Wrestling after John Smith spent the last 33 years as the program's head coach.
Taylor, who was a two-time national champion, was 134-3 in his college career, including a four-time finalist.
After his collegiate career, Taylor won some gold as well. He has won four world championships since 2018, including a gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.
One concern is coaching experience, for Taylor has never had head coaching or assistant coaching experience. With a loaded class coming into Stillwater next season, Taylor’s transition to Cowboy Wrestling will hopefully be a smooth one.
