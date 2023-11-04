Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Bedlam

The final Bedlam is here, and so is OSU's uniform combination.

Oklahoma State is hoping it plays as good as it looks against its rival on Saturday.

The Cowboys will look to take a game against the Sooners one last time before they leave the Big 12. It will not be easy for them to beat the No. 9 Sooners, but their Bedlam threads could give them a boost.

OSU will go with a black-black-orange look for the big game. It will be a new look for the Cowboys this season and the same color combo they wore against OU in 2021.

The Cowboys' black helmet will feature the cursive Cowboys script as it did in 2021. A black and orange combo will be a fitting end to the Cowboys’ rivalry with the Sooners.

While OSU has not worn this combination this season, it is probably a good bet that Ollie Gordon will play well in the black and orange. Gordon has gone for 553 yards on the ground over the past two weeks, and OU will need to slow him down to get the win.

On the other side, Dillon Gabriel will try to lead the Sooners to a win in his first game in Stillwater. But the Cowboys will try to hand his team a second straight loss.

Although OU leads the series 91-19-7, a 20th win for OSU would go down as one of the most significant in school history.

Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.