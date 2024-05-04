OSU Softball: Oklahoma State Takes Down Oklahoma
NORMAN – Oklahoma State took care of Oklahoma on Friday.
Karli Godwin went 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the contest as the Cowgirls took the 6-3 victory in game one of the series at Loves Field in Norman.
With the win, OSU improves to 43-8, 20-5 in the conference, while OU falls to 45-5, 21-4 in the conference.
Godwin is playing in her first Bedlam series this weekend, and she is off to a good start. She had two doubles and one home run in the contest, helping OSU secure its first win in Norman since 1997.
She wasn't the only one that hit bombs against the Sooners on Friday. Micaela Wark and Jilyen Poullard hit home runs as well, including Wark’s long ball giving the Cowgirls the lead.
While the offense was clicking, OSU’s pitching remained dominant. Kyra Aycock got the start, and she held Oklahoma at bay, giving up two runs on one hit, six walks in three innings of work.
Lexi Kilfoyl came on in the fourth inning, and the senior tamed the Sooners. She gave up one run on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts in four innings pitched.
Kelly Maxwell, who transferred from Oklahoma State after last season, got the start for the Sooners, and OSU made quick work. She gave up three runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts in four innings of work.
OU got on the board first as Kinzie Hansen drew the bases-loaded walk, making it 1-0 in the first inning.
Kasidi Pickering added to the lead in the second inning, hitting an RBI-single and scoring Rylie Boone to increase the lead to 2-0.
OSU would make something happen in the third inning as Poullard drew a walk and a pitch hit Tallen Edwards. Both would advance after Maxwell threw a wild pitch, setting up runners on second and third with two outs for Godwin.
The freshman delivered, hitting a two-out double down the left field line, scoring Edwards and Poullard and tying the game at 2-2.
Kilfoyl would silence OU in the top of the fourth, and Wark would break the tie in the bottom half of the inning. She launched a ball over the wall in center field, giving the Cowgirls the 3-2 lead.
OSU would go on to collect three runs in the fifth, including Poullard’s solo shot and Godwin's two-run home run, increasing the lead to 6-2.
Oklahoma would score one run in the sixth, but Kilfoyl shut down the Sooners in the seventh, securing game one of the series for the Cowgirls.
Oklahoma State will look to take the series on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Loves Field in Norman. The game can be seen on ESPN.
