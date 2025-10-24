Mountain West Files Counterclaims Against Pac-12 Lawsuit
Weeks removed from a denial of the Mountain West’s motion to dismiss the Pac-12’s lawsuit against it, the two conferences are once again throwing proverbial punches in courtrooms that might as well be boxing rings.
The latest episode of this riveting soap opera centers around Mountain West counterclaims - freshly filed on Thursday afternoon - against the Conference of Champions’ lawsuit.
In a press release, the Mountain West Conference stated the following: “Today, in the Pac-12 litigation matter pending in the Northern District of California, the Mountain West filed an answer, as well as counterclaims, to enforce the contractual terms that the Pac-12 freely negotiated, executed, and now seeks to avoid. Our counterclaims seek a declaratory judgment that the Termination Fees at issue are valid, lawful, and enforceable. We also assert affirmative claims against the Pac-12 for breach of contract, promissory fraud, tortious interference with contract, and unjust enrichment. The Mountain West is committed to protecting our student-athletes and dedicated member institutions and remains steadfast in defending itself and its positions. While we are focused on moving forward, there must be accountability and fairness for all parties involved.”
The Pac-12 did not offer comment, either in a press release or in follow-ups with regional outlets. This appears consistent with the league's media relations policy on the case.
At the heart of the case is a substantial poaching fee, estimated to be 55 million dollars, owed to the Mountain West after the Pac-12 extended invites to Mountain West members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State last Fall. Subsequently, the Mountain West Conference has promised significant shares of poaching fee revenues to UNLV and Air Force, in an effort to keep their two biggest remaining brands in the conference.
While the two conferences could still settle, it looks likelier each passing day that this collection of Western United States colleges in the Group of Five - with more similarities than differences - will end up fighting in court.