Oregon State Announces New NIL Partnership
The new normal in college athletics is an old idiom: keeping up with the Joneses.
A new app may help Oregon State student-athletes do precisely that.
Earlier this week, Oregon State University announced a partnership with Teamworks , an app developer, to relaunch The Woodshop, an app tailored to managing Oregon State student-athletes' "Name, Image, and Likeness" (NIL) deals.
In April 2022, Oregon State administrators announced The Woodshop in collaboration with Opendorse, another software company specializing in NIL management apps. Now, it appears that they have moved on.
"We're excited to partner with Oregon State University on the re-launch of The Woodshop," said Teamworks Influencer Senior Account Executive Sean Kelly. "This platform is designed to simplify the NIL process, allowing Beaver student-athletes to seamlessly connect with businesses and fans, monetize their personal brands, and maximize their earning potential."
"Teamworks Influencer is a leader in the NIL marketplace and we're thrilled to partner with them," said Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes. "This will enhance NIL opportunities for businesses and our student-athletes and further their education in personal branding."
According to Teamworks, over 200 college athletic departments currently use their platforms.