Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Gymnastics: Jade Carey Named All-American in All 5 Events

John Severs

OSU gymnast Jade Carey celebrates scoring a 9.975 on the balance beam during a meet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.
OSU gymnast Jade Carey celebrates scoring a 9.975 on the balance beam during a meet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon State star gymnast Jade Carey has been named an All American in five separate events by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association. In Tuesday's announcement of the awards Carey was named to the First Team in the all around, balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars, and to the Second Team on the vault.

RELATED:
Olympic Beavers: Jade Carey Wins Bronze Medal in Vault Final

This year Carey has put together one of the most impressive seasons ever seen by a college gymnast. She has won 43 events this season across 11 competitions, including 11 all around victories and 11 beam victories. That's a win in the all around and on beam in every appearance she made this season.

RELATED:
Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles Announce NCAA Futures After Paris Olympic Triumphs

Carey and the Beavers aren't quite finished yet. On April 4th the Beavers will travel to Tuscaloosa to participate in the Regional Semi-Final of this year's NCAA Tournament. Also participating in the regional are Florida, NC State, and the winner of a play in between Rutgers and Clemson. Florida is the tournament's third overall seed, while the Beavers are 14th. The top two teams in the regional will advance to the next round.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Athletics