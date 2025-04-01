Oregon State Gymnastics: Jade Carey Named All-American in All 5 Events
Oregon State star gymnast Jade Carey has been named an All American in five separate events by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association. In Tuesday's announcement of the awards Carey was named to the First Team in the all around, balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars, and to the Second Team on the vault.
This year Carey has put together one of the most impressive seasons ever seen by a college gymnast. She has won 43 events this season across 11 competitions, including 11 all around victories and 11 beam victories. That's a win in the all around and on beam in every appearance she made this season.
Carey and the Beavers aren't quite finished yet. On April 4th the Beavers will travel to Tuscaloosa to participate in the Regional Semi-Final of this year's NCAA Tournament. Also participating in the regional are Florida, NC State, and the winner of a play in between Rutgers and Clemson. Florida is the tournament's third overall seed, while the Beavers are 14th. The top two teams in the regional will advance to the next round.