Pac 12 Realignment: February Meeting Update
University presidents are the CEOs of the academic world. Their calendars are covered edge to edge with meetings.
Nothing is more valuable than their time.
So consider what happened last weekend: representatives from every Pac-12 member school, presidents and administrators at some of the top universities in the western United States, left their respective campuses for a two day pow-wow at Pac-12 headquarters with Commissioner Teresa Gould. Fans and media alike expected big news to break: perhaps a coveted eighth full member, maybe an offer to a potential member, or a deal for broadcast rights. Reddit threads lit up about UNLV and Texas State. Radio hosts, journalists, and youtubers all offered their own takes for who would join the conference.
Days later, crickets.
As a former broadcaster, I've long believed that realignment is driven by broadcasting: the money that schools crave is coming from TV networks like ESPN & Fox, satellite & cable providers, over the top (OTT) platforms like YoutubeTV & AppleTV+, and national advertising agencies. Why didn't the Pac-12 do anything notable this weekend? What might the conference be working on? I believe my perspective in the industry can help answer those questions.
1. Schools Aren't Ready to Join
No, UNLV is not ready to join the Pac-12. Frankly I don't think they are interested in the Pac-12. If they wanted to join the Pac-12, they could have accepted a bid last October with the other Mountain West departures. They have their eyes set on a bigger prize, and I think they're overplaying their hand. In the last ten years the city of Las Vegas has gained three professional sports franchises, soon to add a fourth. They've hosted major events like the Super Bowl and multiple all-star games. UNLV's leaders believe their university can grow as Las Vegas grows, but it hasn't happened yet. I believe they are holding out for an ACC or Big-12 offer, and I doubt it will ever come.
I don't see Texas State joining the conference right now, either. The nearest Pac-12 member (Colorado State) is 15 hours away from Texas State's campus. They need a travel partner. Right now, they're on their own. Maybe Abilene Christian joins with them (there's a Pac-12 connection: their athletic director is former Oregon State Deputy AD Zack Lassiter) but that requires a jump up to FBS. If it happens, it will take months - if not years.
Speaking of a jump up to FBS, I've banged the drum for Sacramento State, but they also need to climb up to FBS before they join the conference.
Perhaps the Pac-12 held out its hands, but found no suitors.
2. There is no TV deal ... yet
When I first began my radio career in humble little Klamath Falls, Ore., the company I worked for owned five separate stations. Shortly after I joined, they launched a sixth. For months, ad agencies ignored it completely. Then something amazing happened: we got flooded with ad buys.
Why? They suddenly had data. Our new station showed up on a ratings survey - generated twice a year - and we had proof of an audience.
The moral of my story is that it took time to convert an audience into ad revenue. Networks need time - months, maybe a year after October's expansion to eight members - to gauge advertiser interest in the conference. Once that happens, the Pac-12 will get a real offer.
3. Other schools aren't ready. Networks aren't ready. Is the Pac-12 ready?
I knew a few people inside the old Pac-12 HQ, and they all had one thing in common: they saw the writing on the wall. When USC & UCLA bolted for the B1G, my friends networked their way to new jobs in television or radio, sports marketing, public relations, and more.
What I'm about to write may ruffle feathers, but I worry about the current Pac-12 administration. Maybe they didn't see the writing on the wall, maybe they were just loyal & determined, but I have to believe many conference staffers would have left for better opportunities if they had the chance. Right now, I picture a conference full of well-intentioned but inexperienced people, lacking the skills to pull off something as serious as realignment. The Pac-12 has the right ideas, but it might not have the right people.