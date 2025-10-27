REPORT: Scott Barnes, Oregon State Sued for Wrongful Termination
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has his hands full. In the midst of a national search for the Beavers’ next football coach, Barnes and Oregon State University have been sued for more than $4.5 million in damages from wrongful termination.
First reported by Ryan Clark of The Oregonian, former Oregon State rowing coach Gabriel “Gabe” Winkler filed the wrongful termination lawsuit in Benton County Circuit Court last Monday, October 20th.
Winkler, who coached the Oregon State men’s rowing team from 2014-25, alleges retaliation, a lack of due process, and a breach of contract. Earlier this summer, Winkler was quietly let go without an announcement by the university, and replaced by Director of Rowing Michael Eichler.
According to Winkler, the explanation he received for his termination alleged that the coach “encouraged a culture of misogyny on his team, allowing females to be sexually harassed by male athletes, encouraging the harassment, and participating in the harassment”. He counters that Oregon State never investigated these claims, nor did he face any discipline. According to Winkler, Oregon State’s allegations date back to 2021, but the university extended his contract in 2024.
It is not currently known when Oregon State first knew of issues in the rowing program, and the case could hinge on that fact. Winkler’s departure from the program occurred in parallel with Oregon State’s pivot to a mixed-gender rowing team, and downsizing of athletic programs across the country post-realignment, with the loss of many Olympics sports programs such as rowing. There may have been financial motivations to move on from Winkler, and the university will need to prove that those motivations did not distort the facts involved in their decision making.
In a written response to the initial report, university officials offered that “While the university will not comment further on this pending litigation, OSU rigorously adheres to all federal and state laws while valuing and respecting all employees”.