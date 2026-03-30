16 Oregon State Completes Mercer Sweep To Stay Unbeaten At Home

The No. 16 Oregon State baseball team picked up their seventh consecutive victory Sunday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep of the Mercer Bears in Corvallis. The Beavers were victorious by a final margin of 3-1 Sunday.

Oregon State's offense generated eight hits on the day, while the defense allowed just six. Mercer also committed two errors on the day.

Relief pitcher Isaac Yeager got the winning decision with six strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Yeager's record moves to 4-1 on the year, as Long Beach State transfer Albert Roblez picked up the save for his ninth of the year.

Full stats from Sunday's win can be found here.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, Adam Haight scored an unearned run from second thanks to a fielding error by Mercer infielder Devyn McEachron, giving the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

Mercer had their most successful offensive inning in the top of the third, as Chris Katz got an RBI single off of starting Beavs pitcher Eric Segura.

The 1-1 scoreline held until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Beavers tacked on two more runs. With the bases loaded and no outs, Josh Proctoer hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Easton Talt. Haight scored his second run of the day a few moments later, stealing home on a wild pitch. Beaver pitchers picked up strikeouts for five of the final six outs in the victory.

Oregon State's pitching staff finished with an impressive 17 strikeouts with just three walks and one hit batter on the afternoon.

The win moves Oregon State to 21-5 overall this season, with a 7-0 record in home games. The Beavers won't have a long break before they host the Washington Huskies on Tuesday night. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify