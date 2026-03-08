18 Oregon State Baseball Cruises To Home Win Over Xavier Saturday

The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers again saw a strong offensive performance and Ethan Kleinschmit pitched his way to his first win of the year on Saturday. The Beavers picked up a 7-2 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

Kleinschmit started on the mound and provided five innings of work, striking out three with three walks and four hits allowed, as well as two earned runs. Kleinschmit's record moves to 1-2 this year.

Jacob Galloway and Paul Vazquez picked up two hits apiece to help the Beavers' run total or the last three games to 21.

Oregon State's offense totaled nine hits to Xavier's seven, but the Musketeers committed three errors Full stats from the Beavers' latest win can be viewed here.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Xavier got on the board first in the top of the second. After the Musketeers loaded the bases with two down, shortstop Eddie Peters singled to right field to score two batters. After a visit from the OSU coaching staff, Kleinschmit got a strikeout to escape the inning.

In the bottom of the third, the Beavers picked up four hits with Jacob Galloway and Josh Proctor bringing in RBIs. Proctor also was able to score on a throwing error by Peters.

The scoreline held until the bottom of the sixth when Jacob Krieg hit a solo homer over the left field wall. Oregon State stretched the lead again in the bottom of the eighth, as Galloway again made a huge impact. Galloway brought in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Isaac Yeager pitched the final frame for the Beavers, striking out two of the three final batters.

The win moves Oregon State to 9-4 overall and gives them their fourth victory in a row. The Beavers can clinch the series over Xavier on Sunday in the third of four games against the Musketeers. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on Portland's CW and on Beaver Sports Network radio.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify