18 Oregon State Wins 5th Straight Game, Smashes Xavier 17-2

All weekend long at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Beaver Nation caught a glimpse of the 2026 Oregon State Beavers' baseball team.

So far, the three-time national champions look like a contender. Today, they won their fifth consecutive game, defeating Xavier 17-2.

Beavers' brilliance flashed early in the contest. In the bottom of the second inning, Oregon State hitters loaded the bases with no outs. Then, eight-batter Paul Vasquez chopped one in front of Xavier shortstop Eddie Peters. Though the Musketeers' sophomore flipped to second for one force-out, true freshman second baseman Carter Christenson couldn't connect with his first baseman for the double play. Bryce Hubbard scored from third, and Christenson's errant throw pressed runners onto the corners with one out. After Easton Talt lifted a sacrifice fly into deep center, the Beavers led 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Oregon State extended their lead. Tyler Inge, batting at the bottom of the order today, perfectly placed a shot through the gap in left-center. While the ball rolled to the fence, Inge initiated liftoff. After Inge slid head-first into third base, Goss Stadium erupted. Moments later, the Beavers' lineup leader Talt slugged his second sacrifice fly of the day.

Oregon State wasn't done. Talt was followed to the plate by last weekend's hero Adam Haight, who singled up the middle of the infield. A pair of walks loaded the bases with one out. Then, with five-batter Bryce Hubbard facing a 2-2 count, Xavier pitcher Jake Hooker balked. His mistake brought Haight home from third. Two pitches later, Hubbard cleared the bags with a scoreboard-grazing home run. The frame's final run occurred after Vasquez lined one past the outstretched arms of Xavier's shortstop, dropping the ball into left field and scoring AJ Singer from second, 8-0 Beavers.

On the mound today, Sunday-starter Eric Segura flashed excellence. Through the game's first five innings, Segura struck out six Musketeers, walked none, and kept Xavier off the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, a large Beaver lead widened into a blowout. While orange & black jerseys occupied first and second base, Xavier reliever Asher DeLeo battled cleanup-batter Josh Procter. Facing a 1-0 count, DeLeo threw a breaking ball down the heart of the plate, and Procter swatted it out of the park. Trailing 11-0, Xavier skipper Billy O'Conner brought freshman utility man Joey Arend to the mound. Arend struggled; with runners on second and third, Oregon State's nine-batter Inge brought them both home on a Texas-leaguer shallow fly ball between second base and center field. Later, pinch-hitter Nyan Hayes returned Inge home with a single up the middle. When the bleeding finally stopped, Oregon State led by fourteen runs.

One out into the top of the sixth, Oregon State's starting pitcher Segura was pulled out by pitching coach Rich Dorman. Across eighty pitches, Segura struck out eight Xavier hitters, surrendered no walks, and helped Oregon State keep Xavier scoreless.

From there, the game shifted into cruise control. Oregon State batters tacked on three more runs across two innings, while reliever Zach Edwards gave up a Xavier two-run shot in the eighth. When the final out was recorded in the top of the ninth, the orange & black celebrated a dominant 17-2 showing.

Eric Segura earned the win (3-1), Oregon State's win-loss record climbed to 10-4, and the Beavers have now won five straight games. Mitch Canham's squad will wrap their series with Xavier tomorrow night at 5:35 PM PST, and the action will be televised on Portland's CW.