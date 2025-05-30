Oregon State Beavers On SI

3 Keys For Oregon State Baseball To Win The Corvallis Regional

Oregon State will host the regionals in Corvallis where the Beavs went 17-2 this season. What are three things Beavs fans should be looking for to ensure Oregon State moves on to the supers regionals?

Kyle Clements

Oregon State's Aiva Arquette (13) celebrates getting the double play during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Aiva Arquette (13) celebrates getting the double play during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Most Beavers fans would have agreed before the season that if the Oregon State baseball team was to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, it would have been a successful season. The Beavers are still alive to do just that, but will have to take care of business in Corvallis in the regional round this weekend.

What are the three keys for the Beavs to advance to a Super Regional and not get tripped up?

1. The bullpen needs to show up


While the Beavers' bullpen has been more than adequate this season, it will be more important than ever that if the Beavs do find themselves with a lead late, the bullpen doesn't throw away the game. The Beavers have used a number of relief pitchers throughout the 2025 season, and some have stood out more than others in terms of production.

It’s safe to say Laif Palmer will see quite a few innings this weekend. Palmer, who boasts a 1.35 ERA, has recorded two saves and has struck out 18 in his 26 innings pitched. Wyatt Queen has been a force out of the bullpen this season as well, throwing 40 innings of work while striking out 50 in the process and recording two saves.

2. Get the bats going early

This may seem like a “no duh” step in Oregon State moving on to the super regionals, but every other team across the country had games last week for their conference tournaments, while the Beavers sat at home. The long layoff may have helped Oregon State reset, especially after a strenuous season, but it could have rusted them just a tad.

It will be important that the top of the lineup in Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette are able to produce quality at-bats, foul off pitches, and make the pitch counts of opposing pitchers go higher than anticipated.

3. Feed off the crowd

Goss Stadium is going to be packed to the brim this coming weekend, with Oregon State fans eager to will their team on to the Super Regionals. It will be important the Beavs feed off that energy, whether that be at the plate or on the base paths. Oregon State was excellent while playing at Goss this season, recording a 17-2 record when playing in Corvallis.

