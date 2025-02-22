3 Things From Oregon State Baseball's Dominant Win Over #2 Virginia
The #6 Oregon State baseball team put together another emphatic performance on Friday night, taking down the #2 Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 7-2. The Beavs are now 5-0 on the season, with this latest win over one of the nation's top teams possibly their biggest achievement so far.
Here's what stood out from the Beavers' big night in Round Rock, Texas.
The Offense Isn't Slowing Down
With 13 hits on Friday night, the Beavs have accumulated more than 11 hits in each of their last four contests. AJ Singer was the only Beaver with multiple RBIs in the game, which came from a single to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Every Beaver that stepped up to plate ended the night with at-least one hit.
No Errors Again
Oregon State committed no fielding errors in the win, marking the third game in the young campaign that the Beavs have accomplished that feat. 11 strikeouts for the pitching staff certainly helped that effort along. Allowing just six hits in this game, the Beavs now have a team fielding percentage of .989 for the year.
Eric Segura's Stellar Relief Appearance
In his second outing of the season, sophomore pitcher Eric Segura looked to be in complete control on the mound. Appearing in relief of starter Nelson Keljo after the fourth outing, Segura struck out eight of the 15 batters he faced (tying a career high), allowing three hits with two walks.
Segura was credited with the win, moving him to 2-0 to start the year. The former Pac-12 honorable mention could be one of the main pieces of the Beavs' bullpen in 2025.
Oregon State's weekend continues on Saturday with an outing against the Oklahoma Sooners. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 2 PM PT, streaming on D1Baseball.com