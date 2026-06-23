4 Potential Returners to Watch For Oregon State Baseball in 2027

The college baseball transfer portal lasts throughout the entire month of June. For this reason, unexpected developments can occasionally occur. The Oregon State Beavers learned this the hard way last week, when standout left-hander Trey Morris decided to follow Rich Dorman to the Florida Gators. The lesson here is that, until July 1st, we can never say for sure who will and won't decide to enter the portal. This being said, there is reason to think that most of the Beaver players who haven't entered the portal already are likely planning to stick around for next season.

Josh Proctor - INF

A top-100 MLB draft prospect after graduating high school, Proctor certainly didn't disappoint in his freshman season with the three-time national championship program. The Altameda, CA native slashed .283 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in his first collegiate season, with a handful of three-hit outings. Proctor certainly has the tools to become a future high MLB draft selection, and will be a huge weapon for the Beavers if he sticks around in Corvallis.

Mason Pike - INF/RHP

The 2025 Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year mostly sat out his freshman season at OSU, but that doesn't mean he won't be a huge piece for this team going forward. A rare two-way player at this level, Pike posted a phenomenal 0.83 ERA as a high school senior, striking out 112 batters on the season. He can also get it done for OSU with the bat, hitting .430 in his junior season at Puyallup high school. Watch for him to have a big sophomore season.

Adam Haight - OF

Another player who is not yet draft eligible, Haight wil be looking to build off a quality sophomore season. Though he didn't hit for much power, Adam was efficient at the plate in 2026, batting .283 with 30 RBIs. Haight did have a fairly high strikeout rate last year, and only drew 22 walks. But a significant jump could be made going into his third year, and if his plate discipline improves, he could easily be hitting above .300 next season for the Beavers.

Ethan Porter - 1B

A staple in the lineup over the home stretch of the 2026 season, Porter led the Beavers in on-base percentage as a freshman and showed great instincts as a hitter overall. Hitting nearly .300 in 75 at-bats, the first baseman will be a lot of fun to watch in the remainder of his collegiate career, and could end up being a fairly high draft selection after his junior season.