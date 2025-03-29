#5 Oregon State Baseball Breaks Program Home Run Record in Win Over Nebraska
On five occasions in the history of Oregon State baseball, the Beavers have tallied seven home runs in a single game. In Saturday's road win over Nebraska, Oregon State broke that program record with eight on the way to a 16-5 win. The game was called after seven innings.
Dax Whitney started on the mound for the Beavers, picking up the win and and moving his record to 3-2 in 2025. Whitney struck out 11, a season high, while allowing four hits and two walks with three hit batters in five innings of work. As a team, the Beavs ptichers also tied a season high with 15 strikeouts.
In the game's second at-bat, Aiva Arquette sent a solo shot over the wall to get the scoring started. In the top of the second, Jacob Krieg blasted his eighth home run to score himself and Wilson Weber. Gavin Turley and Weber added their own solo shots in the top of the third.
Nebraska got on the board in the bottom of the third when designated hitter Tyler Stone picked up an RBI double.
The top of the fourth was incredibly productive for Oregon State, as Trent Caraway singled with the bases loaded to bring in AJ Singer. In the next at-bat, Gavin Turley sent a grand slam over the centerfield wall. The fifth saw another huger homer from Easton Talt, who delivered a three-run shot to right field.
In the sixth, Turley got his third home run of the afternoon, sending a solo home run to right field. Nebraska got two back in that inning, thanks to a solo home run from Cael Frost and an RBI single from Devin Nunez.
In the seventh, Singer delivered his first home run of the season, also bringing in Dallas Macias in the process. Nebraska again got two more in the bottom of the seventh, this time from a two-RBI single from Gabe Swansen.
Oregon State moves to 20-5 on the season thanks to their latest victory and avenge their Friday loss in Lincoln. The Beavs and Huskers will play a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network +.