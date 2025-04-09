#6 Oregon State Baseball Defeats Portland 10-6 In Hillsboro
Oregon State defeated Portland 10-6 on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Stadium. With the win, the Beavs improved to 23-7 on the season as the Pilots fell to 14-19. RHP Laif Palmer got the nod to start on the hill for the Beavs while RHP Nolan Umlandt started for Portland.
Reliever Wyatt Queen was the winning pitcher, pitching 2.1 innings with five strikeouts. Queen's record moves to 2-1 on the year.
Aiva Arquette got the party started for the Beavs when he sent a changeup into orbit over the left field fence in the top of the first. It was Arquette's eighth HR of the season.
Laif Palmer got off to a shaky start Tuesday night, offering up six straight balls to begin the contest. Palmer got out of the first inning jam thanks to a 1-6-3 double play that ended the inning. A strikeout, flyout, and groundout saw the Beavs go quietly in the top half of the second, still clinging to a slim 1-0 lead. Palmer got out of the second with three consecutive groundouts.
Jacob Krieg walked to start the third and Portland immediately went to the bullpen, with LHP Callum Young coming in to the game to relieve Umlandt. Easton Talt worked a walk in the top of the third, Gavin Turley stepped up to the plate and sliced a double down the left field line to extend the Beavs' lead to 3-0. The Beavs would end the inning up 3-0 and RHP James Decremer would come in to relieve Palmer and instantly go to work in the bottom of the third, striking out the side with only 13 pitches to do so.
Portland got a run back in the top of the fourth with an RBI single, Decremer would collect two more strikeouts in the inning to move his total to five K'S through two complete innings of relief. Oregon State had an answer for Portland's run in the fourth, that answer came off the bat of Arquette, who connected for an RBI single in the top of the fifth to bring home Easton Talt.
Decremer's day would be done in the bottom of the fifth needing only one out to push the contest to the sixth. Decremer was masterful on the mound, his final stat line was 2.2IP, 1H 1 ER and 6 K's. RHP Joey Mundt trotted out of the bullpen in relief and got the final out of the inning.
Portland had the momentum swing their way in the bottom of the sixth, when Mundt surrendered a two-RBI double to RIley Mccarthy. Mundt would be pulled for Wyatt Queen. Queen entered the game in Portland and immediately let up a double that gave Portland a one-run lead. Queen eventually worked his way out of the inning but the damage had already been done. The Pilots collected four runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead going into the 7th.
Arquette found some more magic in the top of the 7th, as his ground-rule double brought in Talt from second. Talt had walked to start the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. The Beavs plated two runs in the top of the seventh, with the second coming thanks to the bat of Singer, who popped up into the outfield for a sac fly.
The Beavers finally quit playing with their food and struck a fatal blow to the Pilots' chances once and for all in the top of the eigth. Aiva Arquette connected on a moon shot for his second HR of the evening, this one a three run bomb. Arquette would finish the day with two HRs and six RBIs.
The Beavs would get some help from the bullpen in the ninth, with AJ Hutcheson closing the game out for Oregon State.
The Beavs will take to the road on Friday for a seven-game road trip. A three-game series against Cal State Fullerton is first up on the docket, with first pitch coming Friday at 6:30 p.m. PST on ESPN+