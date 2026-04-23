#6 Oregon State Baseball Falls 7-3 To #19 Oregon in Corvallis
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Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers baseball squad were unable to maintain their momentum Wednesday night as they fell 7-3 to the Oregon Ducks in Corvallis.
The Beavers picked up eight hits compared to five by the visitors, but committed three errors.
Trey Morris started on the mound for the Beavers, giving three and a third innings of scoreless work. The loss went to reliever Wyatt Queen (1-1), who allowed three Oregon runs (one earned). Oregon State's six pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the day.
Offensively, the Beavers struck-out 13 times Wednesday night. Full stats from Wednesday night's game can be found here.
To lead things off for Oregon State in the bottom of the first, Easton Talt blasted a solo home run over the right-field wall.
The next four innings would be scoreless for both sides. In the top of the sixth, Queen loaded the bases with three walks. Oregon's Jax Gimenez then hit an RBI single to get the Ducks on the board. Queen was replaced by Zach Edwards, then a fielding error by Bryson Glassco then brought in another run. Edwards went on to walk Ryan Cooney with the bases loaded to put Oregon up 3-1.
Edwards' tough outing continued in the top of the seventh as two walks and a failed pickoff attempt put two Ducks into scoring position. Naulivou Lauaki then drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line.
After two Oregon batters were hit by pitches in the top of the ninth, a throwing error by Paul Vazquez allowed two unearned runs to score and extend the Ducks' lead. Bryce Hubbard and AJ Singer helped try to rally the Beavers with RBIs in the bottom of the ninth, but that wouldn't be enough to close the gap.
The loss drops the Beavers to 30-9 on the season and caps the Beavers' win streak at two games. OSU will host Hawaii for a three-game series starting this Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. The action from Goss Stadium will be broadcast on Portland's CW, and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_