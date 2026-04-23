6 Oregon State Baseball Falls 7-3 To #19 Oregon in Corvallis

Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers baseball squad were unable to maintain their momentum Wednesday night as they fell 7-3 to the Oregon Ducks in Corvallis.

The Beavers picked up eight hits compared to five by the visitors, but committed three errors.

Trey Morris started on the mound for the Beavers, giving three and a third innings of scoreless work. The loss went to reliever Wyatt Queen (1-1), who allowed three Oregon runs (one earned). Oregon State's six pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, the Beavers struck-out 13 times Wednesday night. Full stats from Wednesday night's game can be found here.

To lead things off for Oregon State in the bottom of the first, Easton Talt blasted a solo home run over the right-field wall.

260422 B1 Talt HR pic.twitter.com/eyIWsdrg5d — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 23, 2026

The next four innings would be scoreless for both sides. In the top of the sixth, Queen loaded the bases with three walks. Oregon's Jax Gimenez then hit an RBI single to get the Ducks on the board. Queen was replaced by Zach Edwards, then a fielding error by Bryson Glassco then brought in another run. Edwards went on to walk Ryan Cooney with the bases loaded to put Oregon up 3-1.

Edwards' tough outing continued in the top of the seventh as two walks and a failed pickoff attempt put two Ducks into scoring position. Naulivou Lauaki then drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line.

After two Oregon batters were hit by pitches in the top of the ninth, a throwing error by Paul Vazquez allowed two unearned runs to score and extend the Ducks' lead. Bryce Hubbard and AJ Singer helped try to rally the Beavers with RBIs in the bottom of the ninth, but that wouldn't be enough to close the gap.

The loss drops the Beavers to 30-9 on the season and caps the Beavers' win streak at two games. OSU will host Hawaii for a three-game series starting this Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. The action from Goss Stadium will be broadcast on Portland's CW, and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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