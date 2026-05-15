7 Oregon State Baseball Start Weekend With 7-4 Win Over Air Force

To start their final regular season series of 2026, the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team picked up a 7-4 win over the Air Force Academy at Goss Stadium Thursday night.

Junior left-hander Ethan Kleinschmit and reliever Wyatt Queen combined for 13 strikeouts on the mound. Kleinschmit was awarded his ninth victory of the year (9-2) while Queen picked up his second save of the year.

Queen tied his season-high for strikeouts with seven in a four-inning appearance. He allowed two hits with two walks on the evening.

The Beavers racked up their seven runs with seven hits, still stranding 11 runners.

Neither side committed an error.

Full stats from Thursday night's contest can be viewed here.

The game's first inning provided an exciting start to the evening, as each team scored two runs. Oregon State's Paul Vazquez hit a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, to get the Beavers on the board.

In the bottom of the third, Ethan Porter and Josh Proctor both hit two-RBI doubles, putting the Beavs up 6-2.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, AJ Singer drew a bases-loaded walk to add a run to the Beavs' lead.

Air Force gave a final push in the top of the ninth, as rightfielder Tripp Garrish hit a two-run homer to cut into OSU's lead with two outs. However, Queen forced Garrett Hutchins to fly out and end the contest.

The win pushes Oregon State's record to 42-11 overall, their current win streak to eight games, and their home record to 20-5 in 2026. The series continues Friday, May 15 at 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW. OSU and Air Froce will conclude the series Saturday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. PT. The series will serve as Oregon State's final chance to cement their case to host a Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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