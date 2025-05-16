Oregon State Beavers On SI

#7 Oregon State Baseball Wins Pitcher's Duel With Long Beach State 2-1 on Thursday

Oregon State's Canon Reeder (23) celebrates hitting a single during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State baseball opened their final series of the regular season on Thursday evening with a 2-1 victory over Long Beach State. It marked ust the second time this season that the Beavers pulled out a win while only scoring two runs.

Eric Segura started on the mound for Oregon State, tallying six strikeouts, one hit, and one walk in 5.2 innings of work. The win went to Segura, bringing his record for the season to 8-1. Wyatt Queen picked up the save for OSU, his second of 2025.

Neither side put a runner on base in the first inning. In the bottom of the second, AJ Singer led things off with a single to right field. Canon Reeder immediately followed that with the biggest offensive play of the game, a two-run homer to left field.

Offense was very minimal in the middle innings. LBSU finished the game with two total hits, while OSU totaled three.

In the top of the sixth, Segura began to run out of gas on the mound for the Beavers. He walked a batter, then hit one. That was followed by a single from LBSU centerfielder Alex Champagne through the right side of the defense, which scored a run.

Kellen Oakes then stepped in for Segura and managed the sixth and seventh innings. Queen then struck out the side in the eighth inning and picked up the final three outs in the ninth. Segura, Oakes, and Queen combined for nine strikeouts on the day. LBSU's three pitchers combined for 11.

Oregon State's record moves to 39-12-1 on the season. They'll face LBSU again on Friday in game two of the series with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.

