#7 Oregon State Ends Regular Season With 7-Inning Blowout Win Over Long Beach State
The Oregon State Beavers completed the sweep of Long Beach State on Saturday with a complete performance that ended with a score of 13-0 after seven innings.
OSU's victory ended their regular season on a high note as their record moves to 41-12-1. The Beavs have now won 40 or more games in 13 separate seasons since the program's inception.
Ethan Kleinschmit was OSU's starting pitcher, picking up the winning decision and moving his own record to 7-3 this year. He tossed six innings with seve strikeouts, allowing only one hit.
The Beaver defense kept Long Beach State completely in-check, allowing one hit in the victory. OSU's offense got started right away in the bottom of the first. Aiva Arquette doubled in the second at-bat, then Gavin Turley moved him to third with a single. Arquette and Turley were then brought in with a two-RBI double by Wilson Weber.
OSU got two more in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Easton Talt that brought in Tyce Peterson. Carson McEntire scored in the next at-bat, despite Arquette hitting into a double play.
The bottom of the third was the Beavs' most productive inning with seven runs scored. Weber hit a solo shot over the left field wall to start things off. OSU then loaded the bases, followed by a McEntire walk to score another runner. Trent Caraway followed that with an RBI single.
Arquette continued the third-inning burst with an RBI single. Turley and AJ Singer also picked up RBIs of their own, plus Weber's second RBI of the inning with a base hit.
OSU's final two runs of the game came in the bottom of the sixth, with a two-run homer from Talt. With a 13-0 lead after seven innings in the final game of the weekend series, the game ended there, as is usually the case in college baseball.
With the regular season complete, Oregon State will need to wait for the rest of the nation to complete their respective conference tournaments. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI