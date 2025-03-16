#8 Oregon State Baseball Beat Santa Clara 8-0 in Game Shortened By Rain
Rain pounded Goss Stadium throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but it didn't have much affect on the Oregon State offense.
The Beavers totaled nine hits and an 8-0 lead by the end of the seventh inning when umpires made the decision to call the game.
OSU used two pitchers in the win, allowing only one hit. Starting pitcher Dax Whitney picked up his second win of the season, moving him to 2-2 on the season. He struck out five and walked one batter in a five-inning appearance. Zach Edwards pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.
After Oregon State put runners on first and third in the bottom of the fourth inning, a well-placed bunt from Canon Reeder brought in Tyce Peterson for the first run of the game, along with getting Reeder to first base. Jacob Krieg struck out in the next at-bat, but a single from Easton Talt drove in Gavin Turley a few moments later. An RBI single from Wilson Weber followed that.
Two innings later in the bottom of the sixth, the Beavs loaded the bases with one out. Weber stepped up to the plate again, this time driving in two runs with a single up the middle. AJ Singer's sacrifice fly scored another runner in the next at-bat, followed by an RBI double from Trent Caraway that brought Weber home.
In the bottom of the seventh, Santa Clara's second baseman misplayed a pop fly through the rain, leading Easton Talt to reach second base and allow Dallas Macias to score. Following that play, the game went into a rain delay and was called several minutes later.
The Beavers move to 14-3 on the season with the victory. They'll take the field again on Sunday against Grand Canyon against 1:05 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.