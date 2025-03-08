#8 Oregon State Baseball Cruises To 11-3 Win in 2025 Home Opener
Fans at Goss Stadium were treated to an Oregon State victory in the Beavers' first home game of the 2025 season.
After entering the week as the nation's #8 team in the D1Baseball.com rankings, OSU took down the San Diego Toreros by a score of 11-3 on Friday night. Starting pitcher Nelson Keljo earned his first winning decision of the young season, striking out eight batters and allowing only one hit with two walks over fine innings.
The Beaver offense tallied 14 hits and Trent Caraway posted a new career high with four hits and tied a career high with three RBIs, including a two-run home run.
Oregon State struck first in the bottom of the second inning with an Easton Talt RBI-double that scored Canon Reeder.
Trent Caraway doubled to right center to start the Beavers' turn in the third inning. Aiva Arquette moved him to third with a single in the next at-bat. A few minutes later, Gavin Turley scored Caraway with an RBI single. Reeder got to score Arquette with a single of his own before the Toreros got out of the inning.
In the fourth, Caraway got his second RBI and second double of the day, smacking one to left field and bringing home Easton Talt. That would be OSU's only run of the inning.
Caraway struck again in the sixth, this time with a two-run home run over the left-field wall. Tyce Peterson then threatened more runs with a triple, but the Beavs were not able to bring him in.
In the top of the seventh, San Diego loaded the bases against OSU reliever Eric Segura with no outs. That situation ended up yielding two runs for the Toreros to cut the Beavs' lead to four. In the bottom of the inning, however, OSU got one back with an RBI single from Talt to score Reeder.
Segura gave up another run in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, prompting a change to Joey Mundy. However, the Beaver offense again countered with their best offensive inning of the game The picked up two more runs off of RBI-doubles from Peterson and Arquette. Shortly thereafter, Wilson Weber drove in two more runs with a single to center.
San Diego got a runner to second base in the top of the second, but that would be the only threat as the Mundt and the Beaver defense closed out the win.
Oregon State's record will improve to 8-3 overall and start their home schedule with a 1-0 mark. They will continue their opening homestand against San Diego on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. on Portland's CW.
