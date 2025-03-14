#8 Oregon State Baseball Host Grand Canyon and Santa Clara After 12-3 Start
Oregon State baseball have had a healthy mix of blowout wins and close calls to to begin the season. However, they've done enough thus far to show they're still a top-ten program in 2025 with a record of 12-3.
With five games at home now under their belt, the Beavers have yet to lose this season in the confines of Goss Stadium. This weekend, they'll play three more home games against mid-major opponents from the West Coast.
Here's the Beavs' full weekend schedule:
Friday, March 14 - vs. Grand Canyon
Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
TV: Portland's CW/KOIN
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
Saturday, March 15 - vs. Santa Clara
Time: 5:35 p.m. PT
TV: KOIN
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
Sunday, March 16 - vs. Grand Canyon
Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
TV: Portland's CW/KOIN
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
Oregon State's most recent exploits include a weekend sweep of San Diego and two midweek wins over Washington State. Mitch Canham's group is now up to six wins in a row, thanks partially to a team batting average of .295 while holding their opponents to a batting average of .202.
OSU's Friday starter Nelson Keljo brings a 1-0 record into the weekend. The junior has accumulated an ERA of 2.12 and 20 strikeouts. Dax Whitney is expected to start on Saturday with a 1-2 record. Whitney also leads the team in strikeouts with 30 in 18 innings pitched. Sunday will belong to Ethan Kleinschmidt, who has a strong ERA of 1.74 after a team-high of 20.2 innings pitched.
On Friday and Sunday, the Beavers host a Grand Canyon team that split a midweek series with the #9 Oregon Ducks just a few days ago. That brought their record to 12-5 on the year. GCU have won six of their last eight matchups against ranked teams.
As a unit, the Lopes have some of the most sound pitching in the nation through the first month of the season. They don't make many mistakes, allowing just 2.66 walks per nine innings, good for sixth in the nation in that category.
Santa Clara will play a double header against GCU and OSU on Saturday. The Broncos have had a difficult start to the season, posting a 7-7 record. They enter the weekend after being swept in Austin by the #12/#9 Texas Longhorns.