#8 Oregon State Baseball Scores 12 Runs in Single Inning in Win Over Cal State Fullerton
Oregon State took down Cal State Fullerton on Saturday by a final score of 17-10. The win moves the Beavers to 25-7 on the season.
Despite scoring 12 runs in a single inning, the Beaver defense had to fight off a strong offensive showing from the Titans in the later innings in order to secure the series.
The Beavers had 15 hits and one fielding error compared to 13 hits and three fielding errors by their opponents.
Dax Whitney was the Beavers' starting pitcher, going four innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Zach Edwards was the winning pitcher, throwing just two innings with a walk and no hits allowed. His record moves to 1-0 on the year.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, the flood gates opened for the Oregon State offense. The Beavers totaled seven hits to bring in 12 runs in the frame.
It started with a two-run homer from Easton Talt. A few batters later with the bases loaded, AJ Singer drove in two more runs with a single through the middle of the infield.
In the next at-bat, a fielding error by third baseman Carter Johnstone gave Dallas Macias enough time to score from second base after Trent Caraway put the ball in play. The next batter, Levi Jones, followed it with a double that scored Singer.
Consecutive walks then loaded the bases and scored Caraway. A wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed Jones to steal home. Talt followed it up with a triple that scored two runs, immediately followed by a double from Aiva Arquette. The final run of the third came when Macias returned to the plate and batted in Arquette to make it 12-0.
Cal State Fullerton got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Andrew Kirchner.
The Titans would get an offensive boost in the sixth with an RBI single from Contreras and a two-RBI single from Johnstone. Kirchner again came through for the Titans with a three-run homer to make it 12-7.
In the top of the seventh, a bases-loaded walk for Macias and an RBI sac fly from Singer made it 14-7 in favor of the Beavers. Then in the bottom of the inning, the Titans answered with a three-run homer from Contreras to make it 14-10.
Talt added his fifth RBI in the top of the eighth, giving the junior a new career high.
For good measure, the Beavers added a two-run homer from pinch hitter Carson McEntire to make it 17-10. That marked McEntire's first home run of his career. Wyatt Queen closed things out in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the win.
The Beavs take the series with the win, but will have the opportunity to go for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT, streaming on ESPN+.