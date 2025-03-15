#8 Oregon State Baseball Survives Late Surge From Grand Canyon in Friday Win
Oregon State baseball won their seventh consecutive game on Friday night, taking down the visiting Grand Canyon Antelopes by a score of 6-4.
The Beavs had an early surge of offense, then had to rely on their defense and bullpen late to overcome some defensive mistakes in what quickly became a close game.
Nelson Keljo started on the mound for OSU, pitching six innings with four strikeouts and five allowed hits. Keljo earned the winning decision to bring his record to 2-0. Eric Segura had a difficult 1.1 innings in relief, allowing all four of GCU's runs, two of which were unearned, with three walks. Matthew Morrell pitched the final 1.2 innings of the game, earning his third save of the season.
The Beavers loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning. Then, Jacob Krieg hit sacrifice fly that gave Aiva Arquette enough time to score from third base.
In the next at-bat, Easton Talt singled to right field that gave Tyce Peterson and Canon Reeder enough time to score from third and second, respectively.
After doubling in the bottom of the fifth inning, Peterson scored again when Gavin Turley hit his own double to left field.
The OSU offense continued to pile on in the sixth with a two-RBI homer from Trent Caraway, his second of the season.
In the top of the eighth, the Lopes finally found some momentum. Beavs reliever Eric Segura gave up two hits to start the inning, then walked two batters to get GCU on the board. That prompted Canham to replace Segura with Matthew Morrell.
Lopes DH Kade Huff hit a ground ball to second base that allowed another run to score. Then in the next at-bat, Aiva Arquette fielded a ground ball, but could not complete the throw to first place, which allowed another run to score. Lopes shortstop Scuba Smolinski added another RBI before the inning ended to make it a 6-4 game.
GCU had their final opportunity to tie it in the top of the ninth, but the Beaver defense got out of the frame without allowing a runner on-base.
OSU finished with a total of ten hits, just one more than the visitors.
Friday night's win propels the Beavers to a record of 13-3 this season. OSU face Santa Clara on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. before a Sunday rematch with Grand Canyon.