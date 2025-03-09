#8 Oregon State Baseball Sweeps San Diego After 5-2 Win
There's no place like home.
After the first Goss Stadium home stand of the 2025 Oregon State baseball season, Oregon State fans erupted in cheers.
They had plenty of reasons to celebrate: thanks to stellar starting pitching, a reliable effort from the bullpen, and a batting lineup that came up clutch with two outs, the Beavers earned a sweep.
The game began with Ethan Kleinschmidt - Oregon State's Sunday starting pitcher - throwing a pair of strikeouts. After a grounder to second, the Beavers fielders trotted back to the dugout, 0-0.
Both sides stayed scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Aiva Arquette slugged a base hit up the middle that brought Dallas Macias home, 1-0 Beavers.
Oregon State added another run in the 4th inning, after Cannon Reeder scored on a Wilson Weber groundout, 2-0 Beavers.
The 6th inning began with an impressive defensive stop. First, San Diego redshirt freshman outfielder Aden Howard hit a double, and tried to take third base. After the ball landed, it bounced off the wall into Cannon Reeder's glove, who launched the ball to shortstop Aiva Arquette, and then Arquette found Trent Caraway in time for the out at third.
San Diego would not leave the inning empty-handed. First, Kleinschmidt walked San Diego infielder Isiah Lane, then Jack Gurevitch singled down the right field line, and an Austin Smith double scored the Toreros' first run of the day. At that point, the Beavers' starter was relieved by AJ Hutcheson.
As Oregon State's sophomore pitcher from Kennedy HS in Mount Angel left the mound, the home fans at Goss Stadium offered him a standing ovation. Kleinschmidt's day finished with 6 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 earned run, and only 4 hits through 5 and 2/3 innings.
In the next at-bat, Hutcheson forced AJ Beltre (the son of hall-of-famer Adrian Beltre) to ground out.
In the top of the 8th, Smith almost added a game-tying base hit to his stat total, but Oregon State sophomore second baseman Dawson Santana chased down Smith's hopper in shallow right field, rifled the ball to first, and ended the frame.
San Diego's comeback effort faltered in the bottom of the 8th: with two outs and runners on the corners, Dallas Macias crushed a three-run shot to right field, 5-1 Beavers.
In the 9th, San Diego loaded the bases with two outs - and cut into the deficit after a Laif Palmer walk - but Oregon State's 6'6" right hander struck out Jack Gurevitch to save the win.
After today's victory, Oregon State is now 10-3. The Beavers will play a two game series Tuesday and Wednesday against Pac-12 rivals Washington State. Both games will be televised on Portland's CW, with Hillsboro Hops and former Pac-12 Network play-by-play voice Rich Burk behind the mic. First pitch Tuesday night in Corvallis is scheduled for 5:35 PM.