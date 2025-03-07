#9 Oregon State Baseball Set For First Home Series of 2025
Holding a 7-3 record to start the 2025 season, the Oregon State Beavers are still among the top ten teams in the nation, with the #9 ranking in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' top 25.
The first ten games of the year sent the Beavs to warmer weather in Arizona and Texas, but now they return to Corvallis and Goss Stadium for three games against the San Diego Toreros, including their home opener on Friday night.
Game 1 - Friday, March 1
Time: 5:35 p.m. PT
TV: KOIN
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
In Friday's home opener, fans can expect to see USD's Cal Scolari (1-1) get the start on the mound against Oregon State's Nelson Keljo (0-0). In three starts this season, Keljo, a junior from Portland's Jesuit High School, has struck out 12 batters with ten walks and four earned runs allowed. He has a career average of 12.2 strikeouts per game.
Game 2 - Saturday, March 2
Time: 1:35 p.m. PT
TV: Portland's CW
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
On Saturday, expect Logan Reddemann (0-1) on the mound for San Diego against Dax Whitney (1-2). Whitney's first college start against UNLV on February 15 was exceptional, striking out eight batters in a five-inning performance that resulted in a 16-0 win for Oregon State. His next two starts were Beavs losses against Oklahoma and Auburn, though he leads the Beavers in strikeouts with 20.
Game 3 - Saturday, March 3
Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
TV: Portland's CW
Live Stream: koin.com/koin-live-streams/, Pac-12 Insider
Radio: Varsity Network
To wrap things up on Sunday, Andre Mosiello (0-1) will start for San Diego against OSU's Ethan Kleinschmit (1-1). Kleinschmit has the lowest ERA of OSU's weekend starters at 1.80 and a respectable 17 strikeouts. The Mount Angel native has allowed just six hits in 15.1 innings. An average of 3.6 hits allowed per game is good for No. 23 in the nation in that stat.
San Diego have started the season with a 2-12 record. To their credit, they've played a fairly tough schedule including four losses to the #23-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on the opening weekend.
The Toreros were picked to win the WCC in 2025 after claiming the league title last season. While they're currently last in the league standings, they've still got time to make up ground with a couple more weeks until WCC play actually begins.
Of course, they're up against an Oregon State offense that's compiled 86 runs off of 104 hits with a team batting average of .309 and a team slugging percentage of .484. Third baseman Trent Caraway leads the Beavers in both hits and runs to start the season with 17 and 13, respectively.
Gavin Turley is also on a hot streak offensively, posting hits in each of the last four games and now just nine home runs short of the Beavers' career record of 45.
Friday will mark the 22nd meeting between the Beavs and the Toreros, the first since the 2023 season.