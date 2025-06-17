Oregon State Beavers On SI

Arkansas No-Hitter Highlights Day 4 of College World Series Action

Joe Londergan

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates with infielder Gabe Fraser (6) after throwing a no hitter against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The 2025 College World Series continued on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska, though it was ultimately cut short due to inclement weather.

In the first game of the day, the Arkansas Razorbacks eliminated the Murray State Racers, putting an end to the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas won by a score of 3-0.

The story of the game was a dazzling performance by Razorbacks' pitcher Gage Wood, who threw 19 strikeouts en route to a no-hitter. Wood's day marked just the third no-hitter in the history of the College World Series. If Wood had not hit a batter with a pitch in the eighth inning, he would have thrown a perfect game.

Outfielder Charles Davalan got the Razorbacks on the board in the top of the third with an RBI single. Wehiwa Aloy and Logan Maxwell added RBIs of their own in the seventh to give Arkansas some insurance runs and stave off elimination.

The afternoon matchup between LSU and UCLA went into a rain delay at the end of the third inning with the Tigers up 5-3. The Bruins posted four hits in the top of the first inning, leading to three runs. LSU answered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Jake Brown, followed by a three-run homer from Jared Jones. LSU added another run with an RBI single from catcher Luis Hernandez.

That game will resume on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. local time in Omaha).

Arkansas will play the loser of the game between LSU and UCLA. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, with the loser being eliminated.

