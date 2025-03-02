#25 Auburn Beats Oregon State Baseball 8-7 in Arlington
After beginning his college baseball career with two electric starts, Dax Whitney got zapped tonight.
The promising true freshman - a flamethrower pitcher with all the potential to become the top arm selected in the MLB Draft someday - looked like a true freshman against Auburn. In 3 and 2/3 innings, Whitney allowed 3 hits, 2 extra base hits, 4 runs (all earned), and 2 walks.
From there, the Beavers went to a bullpen that has proven inconsistent in the opening weeks of the 2025 season. Tonight against #25 Auburn, that was the difference between victory and defeat.
The first runs of the game were driven home by Oregon State. In the top of the 2nd, Auburn LHP Cade Fisher aimed a fastball high & tight, and Canon Reeder made him pay with a solo shot to the left-center bleachers, 1-0 Beavers. From there, Fisher got rattled. The Tigers' starter loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks. Pulling their starter in favor of Cam Tilly did not stop the bleeding, however. Facing Aiva Arquette, Tilly threw a wild pitch and AJ Singer advanced home from third, 2-0 Beavers.
In the bottom of the frame, Auburn runners reached base on a Whitney wild pitch and walk, then moved to second & third on a grounder to first. From there, freshman phenom Chris Rembert did the rest. Rembert landed a ground-rule double, clearing the bases & tying the game.
In the top of the 3rd, Jacob Krieg's electric start to the season continued with aplomb. On a 3-2 count, he launched a moonshot to right-center, 3-2 Beavers. Krieg has now launched five home runs on the year, and go-ahead home runs on back-to-back nights.
Unfortunately, good vibes from Krieg's blast would not last. After Auburn catcher Ike Irish slugged a triple, the Tigers' runner advanced home on a Whitney wild pitch to the tie the game at 3.
In the bottom of the 4th, Auburn added another run on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, lifting the Tigers in front 4-3. An inning later, the Auburn freshman Rembert slugged in two more runs on a homer over the left field fence, 6-3.
The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the 6th: an Irish single brought a runner home from second and placed a leading runner at third, then a double steal brought that leading runner past the plate.
After AJ Hutcheson retired 3 straight Auburn batters in a scoreless 7th, the Beavers bats woke up. Tyce Peterson singled through the left side, then Gavin Turley homered to left-center, 8-5 Tigers.
Following a Wilson Weber throw to second base that caught an Auburn runner stealing, Hutcheson faced the minimum in the 8th.
With their backs against the wall in the top of the 9th, the Beavers needed heroics from the bottom of their lineup: 8 hitter AJ Singer, 9 hitter Easton Talt, and the leadoff man Trent Caraway. First, Singer flied out to left-center. Talt drew a walk. Caraway doubled down the right field line, and suddenly the Beavers had runners on second and third with the tying run at the plate.
Facing Aiva Arquette with runners on second & third and 1 out, Auburn pitcher Hayden Murphy aimed a fastball towards the plate, but his throw passed the catcher Irish, and Caraway scored, 8-6 Tigers. In the same at-bat, Arquette singled to left-center and the Beavers trailed by 1.
Tyce Peterson approached the plate, and swiftly struck out on three pitches. Now, the Beavers were down to their final out. After Gavin Turley flied out to centerfield warning track , the Oregon State comeback was extinguished, 8-7 Auburn.
Oregon State is now 6-3 on the season, and starting pitcher Dax Whitney is now 1-2. Tomorrow morning, the Beavers can recover against 1-7 Ohio State. First pitch is slated for 9 AM, streaming on FloSports and airing over the radio via the Beavers Sports Network.