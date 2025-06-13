BASEBALL: Coastal Carolina Wins Bracket 1 Opener, Beats Arizona 7-4
The opening game of the College World Series went to Coastal Carolina.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Coastal Carolina senior center fielder Wells Sykes hits a two-run single to left center, 2-0 Chanticleers.
In the top of the fourth, Arizona junior shortstop Mason White, a Perfect Game All-American, hit an opposite-field solo homer. Then back-to-back doubles by junior catcher Adonys Guzman and junior third baseman Maddox Mihalakis tied the game 2-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Coastal Carolina sophomore right fielder Blagen Pado singled to right center, scoring a run from third base, 3-2 Chanticleers.
With no outs and two runners on In the top of the sixth, a Guzman bunt loaded the bases for Arizona. The following Wildcats batter Mihalakis was hit on the foot by Coastal Carolina sophomore relief pitcher Cameron Flukey, tying the game. Mihalakis was followed by senior second baseman Garen Caulfield, who broke the tie with a fielders’ choice grounder to second. When the frame finally ended two batters later, Arizona clutched a 4-3 advantage.
In the bottom of the sixth, Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine grounded out to shortstop, scoring junior designated hitter Dean Mihos from third base, and the game tied again 4-4.
Coastal Carolina surged back ahead in the bottom of the eighth. First, redshirt senior left fielder Sebastian Alexander singled home a runner from second base, and then junior second baseman Blake Barthol doubled to deep right, bringing across two more runs, 7-4 Chanticleers.
After an Arizona double to right to open the ninth, Coastal Carolina brought in sophomore reliever Dominic Carbone. A Tommy Splaine base hit moved runners to the corners with no outs. Then, Carbone earned a strikeout, and forced a groundball to second. When Barthol connected with first baseman Colby Thorndike on a double play, the game ended.
Coastal Carolina advances to the winners bracket, and they will play the winner of Oregon State and Louisville Sunday at 6 PM PST on ESPN2. Arizona now has their backs against the wall, and they will play an elimination game against the loser of Oregon State and Louisville Sunday at 11 AM on ESPN.