Baseball: Corvallis Super Regional Tickets SOLD OUT
Over the years, Oregon State players and coaches have repeated a phrase that describes their homefield advantage: "Goss got 'em".
Today that phrase takes on a new meaning: Goss? Got 'em. Tickets, that is.
Tickets to this weekend's Corvallis Super Regional sold out less than ninety minutes after sales opened online Thursday morning. While opportunities to watch from the stands might be slipping away, there are still several ways to follow this weekend's games.
Game 1 - Friday - 3 PM PST
TV: ESPN2,
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Eric Segura (9-2) vs Joey Volini (8-5)
Game 2 - Saturday - 6 PM PST
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Dax Whitney (11-4) vs Jamie Arnold (8-2)
Game 3 (if necessary) - Sunday - TBA
TV: to be announced Saturday night (TBA)
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Ethan Kleinschmit (10-4-1) vs Wes Mendes (7-2)