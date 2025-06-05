Oregon State Beavers On SI

Baseball: Corvallis Super Regional Tickets SOLD OUT

Within 90 minutes of going on-sale Thursday, tickets for this weekend's Corvallis Super Regional between Oregon State & Florida State sold out! Read more about the best-of-3 series below.

Matt Bagley

Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit (24) throw a pitch during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Over the years, Oregon State players and coaches have repeated a phrase that describes their homefield advantage: "Goss got 'em".

Today that phrase takes on a new meaning: Goss? Got 'em. Tickets, that is.

Tickets to this weekend's Corvallis Super Regional sold out less than ninety minutes after sales opened online Thursday morning. While opportunities to watch from the stands might be slipping away, there are still several ways to follow this weekend's games.

Game 1 - Friday - 3 PM PST

TV: ESPN2,
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Eric Segura (9-2) vs Joey Volini (8-5)

Game 2 - Saturday - 6 PM PST

TV: ESPN2
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Dax Whitney (11-4) vs Jamie Arnold (8-2)

Game 3 (if necessary) - Sunday - TBA

TV: to be announced Saturday night (TBA)
Radio: Oregon State radio affiliates
Pitching: Ethan Kleinschmit (10-4-1) vs Wes Mendes (7-2)

