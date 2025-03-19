Beaver Baseball Defeats Rutgers to Cap 9-0 Homestand
Oregon State defeated Rutgers 7-3 Tuesdsay evening in Corvallis to cap off a homestand that saw the Beavs go 9-0 while outscoring opponents 61-17. With the win over the Scarlet Knights, the Beavs improved to 16-3 on the season.
Kellen Oakes got the start on the mound for Oregon State and went 3 scoreless innings while only allowing 2 Rutgers players to reach base safely.
Oregon State has still not surrendered a run in the first inning through all 19 games this season. The first inning would be the most threatening the Knights were until the eighth, with Trevor Cohen getting aboard with a walk and moving to second on a wild pitch. Oakes then worked consecutive groundouts to send it to the bottom half of the inning where the Beavs went down in order.
Both sides went down in order in the second, with the third inning mirroring the first as Oakes hit Pablo Santos. Oakes would end the third inning with a K and would be done on the mound after three innings of scoreless work. Oakes would finish with 3.0 IP, 3K's and he plunked two batters. Laif Palmer would enter the game in relief.
The bottom half of the third would be more friendly to the Beavs. Jacob Krieg and Easton Talt would both get aboard with walks to start the inning, Aiva Arquette stepped up to the plate with two on and no outs and connected on a fastball for a two-run double. Trent Caraway would bring Arquette home with a two-out RBI single. Jordan Falco would then walk three consecutive Beavs, the latter of which was a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0 going into the top of the fourth. The Beavs sent 10 batters to the plate during that run in the third inning. Cameron Johnson would come in to relieve Falco in the next inning.
The Beavs would load the bases in the bottom half of the fourth thanks to an Arquette single and walks worked by Talt and Singer. Caraway would step up and deliver as he connected for a two-RBI double. The Beavs led 6-0 going into the top of the fifth, where Laif Palmer would throw another scoreless inning. Palmer would finish his day with two scoreless innings.
Decramer would enter in relief for Palmer and sent the Rutgers side down in order in the top of the sixth. The combined no-hitter would last until the top of the eigth inning, when Yomar Carreras singled off of Wyatt Queen.
Queen would exit the game after loading the bases. AJ Hutcheson came in to settle things down but would end up balking in the first Rutgers run of the evening. Rutgers would tack on two more before a double play would stop the bleeding and get the Beavs into the bottom of the eighth with a safe lead. Talt connected on an RBI double for the final run of the game in the bottom of the 8th to make it 7-3.
The win was the Beavs 15th-straight win inside the friendly confines at Goss, trailing only Western Kentuckys 18 home win streak. This week, the Beavs will take their win streak to the California coast, where they open up a three-game series against Cal Poly on Friday.