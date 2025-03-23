Beaver Baseball's Win Streak Ends in Heartbreak at Cal Poly
Oregon State's 11-game win streak came to an end Saturday in San Luis Obispo, as the Beavers fell to Cal Poly 7-6 .
With the loss, the Beavs drop to 17-4 on the season. Saturday marked the first time the Beavs have lost this season after holding the lead for more than six innings. Dax Whitney got the start on the hill for the Beavs. He would scatter three runs on six hits in 4 innings on the bump.
Aiva Arquette gave the Beavs another great day of offensive production. He got the scoring started with a solo moon shot in the first inning. It was Arquette's fifth homer of the season. From there, it was an uphill battle for the Beavs as the Mustangs scored the next three runs scattered across the first three innings.
The Mustangs tied things up in the bottom of the first as they pulled off a rare double steal, as Ryan Fenn stole home.
Dylan Kordic came to the dish in the bottom of the second and launched one out of the park to give the Mustangs the slim 2-1 lead over the Beavs going into the third. Jack Collins, who would later be the hero of the day for the Mustangs, knocked in another run in the bottom of the third inning with a single on a blooper to left field.
Oregon State wouldn't take the loss laying down, as the Beavs plated three runners in the fourth inning thanks to a Jacob Krieg single that brought in two runners. Arquette would be hit by a fastball in the fourth inning with the bases juiced to give OSU the 4-3 lead.
A.J. Hutcheson would come in to the game to relieve Dax Whitney in the fifth inning, Hutcheson would go on to have a nice outing, getting out of a jam in the fifth inning as the Mustangs stranded a runner on third. Hutcheson would have a pair of strikeouts in the sixth and a scoreless seventh inning to inch the Beavs closer to a W. Zach Edwards would come into the game to relieve Hutcheson in the eighth.
Jacob Krieg came to the plate in the top of the eighth, where he launched his seventh homer of the season to give the Beavs an insurance run. Easton Talt would add another insurance run in the ninth to move the Beavs' lead to 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth
Cal Poly led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, then tacked on a single to cut the Beavs' lead to two. Edwards would be pulled after he allowed three straight hits. Wyatt Queen would come in to see the game out for the Beavs. A sac-fly cut the Beavs lead down to one. Jack Collins would come to the plate and send one to the stands on the first pitch he saw to walk it off for Cal Poly, pushing the score to 7-6.
The loss was given to Queen, whose record moves to 1-1 this season.
With the win the Mustangs improved to 14-7 as the Beavs fell to 17-4. The rubber match will be played Sunday in San Luis Obispo with first pitch slated for 12:35 p.m. on ESPN+. Right-handed sophomore Ethan Marmie is set to be on the bump for the Mustangs.