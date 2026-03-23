Beaver Baseball Sweeps UC Irvine on the Road

Oregon State completed a three-game sweep of UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon with a 9-5 victory over the Anteaters.

The Beaver offense was quiet for the first part of the game, with OSU being held to just one hit over the first five innings. But after coughing up two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the bats came to life.

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Easton Talt led off the top of the sixth with a solo home run. Three of the next four hitters reached, and AJ Singer whacked a bases-loaded single into left to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. The damage wasn't done there. Paul Vasquez delivered with an RBI double that plated two more, and the Beavers took a 5-3 lead going to the bottom of the sixth.

Mitch Canham's squad tacked on another run in the seventh, before putting up another big inning in the eighth. After a sacrafice fly from AJ Singer, junior Bryson Glassco delivered his first Oregon State home run, and it was a two-run blast that put the Beavers up 9-4.

OSU pitching ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the eighth. Reliever AJ Hutcheson hit the first two batters that he faced, and then walked the next guy to load the bases. Sophomore Zach Edwards came into the game, and he hit a batter to score a run. But he then set down the next three hitters in order, and picked up the save in the ninth.

Though he only made it through four innings, starting pitcher Eric Segura struck out eight Anteaters and only gave up two earned runs. Bryce Hubbard, Easton Talt and Jacob Galloway all had multi-hit games. As a team, the 17th-ranked Beavers racked up 12 hits on the afternoon.

Next up, Oregon State has an important mid-week game on Tuesday in Los Angeles, against #13 USC.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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