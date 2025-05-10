Beaver Baseball Takes Series Opener Against Hawkeyes 9-6
As the Beavers jumped from time zone to time zone over the past six days, each game became more important than the last. With the end of the season fast approaching, the Bears picked up a huge road win at Iowa defeating the Hawkeyes 9-6 in Des Moines. With the win, the Beavers improved to 36-12 while the Hawkeyes dropped to 32-16.
Eric Segura was given the nod to start in the series opener against Iowa and held his own. Segura delivered 3.1 innings pitched while allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four. The first two innings in front of a crowd of 6,966 were nothing burgers, with both pitchers settling into the series opener nicely. The Beavs struck first in the top half of the third inning, thanks to an RBI by Wilson Weber. Weber would go on to collect four hits and four RBIs in the victory.
Oregon State jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top half of the 4th thanks to Weber's two-run bomb, the Beavs also enjoyed production out of Aiva Arquette, who collected an RBI in the top half of the third inning.
With the score 6-0 in favor of Oregon State, the Hawkeyes finally woke up in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Caleb Wolf connecting on an RBI single and Miles Risley collecting a 2-RBI double. Going into the 5th inning the Beavs' lead had been cut in half. Laif Palmer would get found out pretty quickly by the Hawkeyes as he allowed two runs in his three innings of work.
The Beavers then turned to Kellen Oakes to stop the bleeding, but Oaks didn't settle in quickly enough and Gable Mitchell made him pay, tanking a two run bomb to tie the game at six. Reliever Kellen Oakes would be called out of the bullpen and Oakes would settle things down and end up getting the winning decision on the night.
With the game tied, Weber would be the hero for Oregon State. With the bases loaded, Weber hit an infield single that he was able to leg out all the way to third due to a broken play and a few overthrows. The bad throw to first ended up scoring three runs on the play.
Oakes would then calm down on the bump and lead the Beavs to their 36th win of the season.
The Oregon State and Iowa series continues Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT, with the Beavs and Hawkeyes set to battle it out for game No. 2 of the three game series scheduled between the sides. Fans can watch on the BIG+ App or follow along with Josh Worden on the Beavers Sports Network