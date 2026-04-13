Beavers Defeat Cal Poly in Walk-Off Fashion at Goss Stadium

The Oregon State Beavers defeated Cal Poly Sunday afternoon thanks to an Easton Talt walk-off single on Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium. With the win, the Beavers improved to 28-7 on the season as their hopes for hosting a regional series in the playoffs continue to draw closer.

Eric Segura Turns in Another Impressive Performance

Oregon State's Eric Segura (16) pitches the ball during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Segura got the nod to start for the Beavers, and had a successful outing. Segura scattered five hits and one earned run in five innings of work. Segura allowed a solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Beavers jumped out in-front early, as AJ Singer picked up his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. Singer would finish the day 2-4 with an RBI.

Oregon State Bullpen Bailed out Quiet Beaver Offense

Oregon State pitcher AJ Hutcheson reacts after striking out a Saint Mary’s player in the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon State bullpen was fantastic again, as three relievers saw action once Segura’s day was done. AJ Hutcheson pitched one inning and struck out two. Albert Roblez pitched an inning and a third, striking out three, and Zach Kmatz pitched an inning and two thirds and struck out one. All three Oregon State relievers finished their work without allowing a walk.

The relievers and Segura were able to work out of jams all day, as they allowed 11 hits in the game but only two runs.

The Beavers were down 2-1 going into the home half of the ninth inning at Goss Stadium, when the offense finally clicked. Singer led off the inning with a single, and then scored when Jacob Galloway doubled to right field. Easton Talt stepped up to the plate and hit a blooper into right field that scored the winning run. Albert Roblez was credited with the win, moving him to 1-0 on the season, while Cal Poly pitcher Nick Bonn was handed the loss.

The Beavers will now set their sights on the Oregon Ducks, who they play Tuesday at a neutral site game in Hillsboro. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M PT.

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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