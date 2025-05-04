Oregon State Beavers On SI

Beavers Down Rainbow Warriors 3-2 in Late Saturday Clash

Kyle Clements

Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley (1) prepares to bat during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State defeated Hawaii 3-2 in game No.2 of the two sides' four-game series. With the win, the Beavs improve to 33-11 on the season and will most likely move up a spot from No,7 in the D1Baseball.com rankings. Dax Whitney got the start on the hill for Oregon State.

This one was a true pitchers duel from start to finish. Whitney started the contest with three straight scoreless innings. Sebastian Gonzalez, the starter for Hawaii tossed five very solid innings as the Beavs' bats let them down in the early goings on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors struck first, but not after some extracurriculars in the bottom of the second from Hawaii head coach Rich Hill as he was ejected after arguing with the home plate umpire. Hawaii collected a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. Matthew Miura stepped up for Hawaii in the bottom half of the fifth inning and grounded into a fielders, choice but beat the throw to first to score another Rainbow Warrior run.

Oregon State's Nelson Keljo pitches against San Diego earlier this season. Keljo will return to the mound Friday after missing his start last week due to injury. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into the top half of the sixth inning, and with the Beavs trailing 2-0, Wilson Weber stepped up to the plate to face Freddy Rodriguez who was fresh out of the bullpen. Weber connected on a moon shot for a three-run bomb that gave Oregon State the lead. The Beavs wouldn't let go of the lead and this one ended with a score of 3-2.

Nelson Keljo was excellent out of the bullpen in relief, tossing 4.1 innings and striking out four while only allowing one hit. Weber's home run in the top half of the sixth would make the difference, as the Beavs have hit 59 out of their 70 home runs this season on the road.

The Beavs play the Rainbow Warriors again Sunday, with first pitch designated for 4:05 p.m. PT. That contest can be heard on the Beaver Sports Network.

