Beavs win streak extends to 9 with home win over Grand Canyon
Oregon State defeated Grand Canyon 3-1 Sunday afternoon in Corvallis to sweep the weekend series. With the win, the Beavs improved to 15-3 and extended their win streak to 9 games. It was a rainy affair at Goss, but whispers that the game would be delayed were squashed when Kleinschmit took the mound at 1:05 and was a strike away from fanning the side in order as he made quick work of the lopes in the first inning.
The Bottom of the first saw the Beavs with runners on the corners and one away, thanks to an Aiva Arquette double to the gap, Arquette would move to third after a Gavin Turley infield single but a 5-4-3 double play ended the inning. Kleinschmit was more than comfortable on the hill as the 2nd inning saw him gain two more K's. Kleinschmit would end the game with 6 scoreless innings while recording a season high 9 strikeouts and only surrendering 2 hits and 1 walk. The southpaw would also finish the game delivering first pitch strikes to 17 of the 21 Lopes he faced.
Wilson Weber broke the deadlock and got the party started in Corvallis with an RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd that scored Caraway. The middle frames of the game were more or less a chess match, with Kleinschmit surrendering back to back hits in the top of the 4th but the sophomore would work out of the jam with a pair of K's. The 5th inning was a nothing burger, with both sides going down in order
Oregon State all but put this one to bed in the Bottom of the 7th. Gavin Turley got on base via a walk, Krieg doubled to the gap to move Turley to third and Wilson Weber connected on a curveball to left field that scored both of them. Weber would finish with 2 hits on 4 AB's and 3 RBI's to go with it. Late drama was starting to develop in the top of the 9th with the Lopes scoring their first run on the day off a fielders choice. GCU would have the tying run at the plate but Kade Huff struck out looking to end the game. Oregon State, #8 in the rankings, finish off their long homestand against Rutgers on Tuesday night, first pitch is slated for 5:35 and can be viewed on the KOIN+ App or Portlands CW network.