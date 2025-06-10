College World Series 2025: A Quick Look At All Eight Teams
The 2025 College World Series field is anything but ordinary. Top overall seed Vanderbilt and 2-seed Texas did not make it out of their regionals. The #4 national seed Auburn was swept by Coastal Carolina over the weekend. After North Carolina's shocking upset defeat yesterday at the hands of Arizona, just one top five seed remains in the tournament. A remarkable six different conferences, plus an NCAA independent, will be represented in Omaha.
Louisville
After surviving a thrilling Super Regional against Miami, Louisville is heading to Omaha for the third time in eight years. While they are solid at the plate, the Cardinals' main strength comes from their bullpen, as Louisville relievers have allowed just five runs in 21.1 innings pitched this postseason. Offensively, Louisville is led by senior outfielder Eddie King Jr., who is batting .362 with 17 home runs.
Arizona
Entering postseason play unranked, the Big 12 tournament champs have put on a show thus far in the NCAA tournament. After cruising through the Eugene Regional, the Wildcats shocked the country by eliminating No. 1-ranked (D1baseball.com) North Carolina in the supers. The Cats are led by Brendan Summerhill, a projected first-rounder who is hitting .358 with a .477 on-base percentage. Arizona's main weakness is starting pitching, and the Wildcats will need strong bullpen performances and run support in the College World Series.
Coastal Carolina
After sweeping fourth-ranked Auburn in the super regionals, the Chanticleers have proven they are a national title contender for the first time since winning their only title in 2016. Coastal Carolina holds a team ERA of 3.19, and they have three strong starters in their rotation. The Chanticleers haven't lost since April, and will be eyeing a national championship in coach Kevin Schnall's first year at the helm.
UCLA
After more than decade away from Omaha, UCLA is heading to the College World Series for the first time since they won it all in 2013. Though their strength of schedule hasn't been particularly difficult, the Bruins swept their way through the first two rounds, and have won ten of their last 11. Sophomore Roch Cholowsky is one of the best pure hitters in college baseball, batting .367 with 23 homers.
Oregon State
After surviving five elimination games in the past ten days, the Beavers are going to the College World Series for the first time since 2018 (when they won the national championship). Mitch Canham's squad is loaded with power throughout the lineup, blasting 19 home runs thus far in the NCAA tournament. Overall offensive consistency will be the X-factor for this team, and if the Beavers' bats are working, they could find themselves competing for another national title.
Arkansas
The highest remaining seed in the field, Arkansas once again enters the College World Series with high expectations. The Razorbacks boast a stacked lineup from top to bottom, and have seven players who've hit more than ten home runs. This talent was on display this weekend when they swept reigning national champion Tennessee, and chased projected top-five draft prospect Liam Doyle out in less than four innings.
LSU
The always formidable Tigers will be on the hunt for their second national championship in three years. After receiving a scare against Little Rock in the regionals, LSU cruised by West Virginia in the supers, putting up 28 runs across those two games. With a starting rotation that consists of both Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, who are both expected to be higher MLB Draft picks, this is a team that will be difficult to beat.
Murray State
The shoe fits for the Racers! After climbing back from an 0-1 series deficit and eliminating Duke in the Super Regional, Murray State has become just the fourth No. 4-seed to make the College World Series since 1999. While the Racers will once again find themselves as underdogs, this is a team that shouldn't be taken lightly (just ask #10 Ole Miss). Murray State will come at you in waves, as they've put up a lot of crooked numbers in the postseason, including six contests where they scored at-least ten runs since their conference tournament began.