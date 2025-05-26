Corvallis Regional: Oregon State Baseball to Host St. Mary's, USC, and TCU
As one of the top 16 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the Oregon State Beavers will once again host a Corvallis Regional in the friendly confines of Goss Stadium.
The Beavers, the No. 8 overall seed, will face Saint Mary's in the first game. The Gaels won the West Coast Conference Tournament and posted a record of 35-24 over the course of the season.
Meanwhile, the Corvallis regional will also host a former Pac-12 foe in the USC Trojans (35-21) as well as the Big 12's TCU Horned Frogs (39-18). The Trojans and the Horned Frogs will face each other to begin their respective tournament runs.
The winner of the Corvallis Regional will face the winners of the Tallahassee Regional (which includes Florida State, Bethune-Cookman, Northeastern, and Mississippi State) in a best-of-three Super Regional series. The final eight teams remaining will go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
OSU are the lone independent in the field as they await the official return of the Pac-12 Conference in the 2026-2027 academic year. The Beavers ended the regular season with an overall record of 41-12-1.
Oregon State are hosting a regional for the 13th time in school history. Regional play begins on Friday, May 30.